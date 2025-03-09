Saybrook Capital NC Buys 310 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,302,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,607,000 after purchasing an additional 469,558 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $243.89 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

