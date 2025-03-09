Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 7,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 1,282,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,650,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

