Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,601 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USB opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

