Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $15.67. Silicom shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 31,022 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Silicom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silicom

Silicom Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.