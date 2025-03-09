SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.71 and traded as low as C$12.65. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 656 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.51.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.