Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)'s share price rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.42. Approximately 1,107,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,529,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after buying an additional 562,783 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,135,000 after buying an additional 267,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,727,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

