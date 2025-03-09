SLT Holdings LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $21.85 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

