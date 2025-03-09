Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – March 6th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Omnicom Group, Expedia Group, and GoDaddy are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are equity investments in companies that operate platforms designed for online social interactions, content sharing, and communication. These stocks are often influenced by rapid user growth, advertising revenue potential, and evolving digital marketing trends, making them a focal point for investors seeking high-growth opportunities in the technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,088. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,815. The firm has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $42.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $655.95. 312,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,152. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7,289.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $738.38 and a 200-day moving average of $645.80. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.83. 2,323,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.89. 783,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,856. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GDDY traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 762,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,735. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Recommended Stories