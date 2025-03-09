Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

BND stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

