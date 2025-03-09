Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.