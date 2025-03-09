Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,237 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after buying an additional 6,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 294,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $327.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average is $334.61. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

