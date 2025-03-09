Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

