Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after buying an additional 2,313,901 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,702,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

