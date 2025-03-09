Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,284 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.