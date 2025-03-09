SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Mittelman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50.
About SPDR S&P China ETF
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
