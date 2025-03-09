Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,194.89 ($92.97) and traded as high as GBX 7,330 ($94.72). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at GBX 7,264.59 ($93.87), with a volume of 55,766,445 shares traded.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,381.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,187.14. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

