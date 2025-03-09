Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 18.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.1% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spire Healthcare Group traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 183.95 ($2.38). 8,024,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,005% from the average session volume of 726,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £711.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.74.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

