SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. 22,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 22,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.70 and a beta of 0.91.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,000. The trade was a 7.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $160,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SR Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,384,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

