Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares.

Standard AVB Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

About Standard AVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.