Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD) Issues Earnings Results

Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Stelrad Group had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Stelrad Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON:SRAD opened at GBX 135 ($1.74) on Friday. Stelrad Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($2.04). The stock has a market cap of £179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.14.

Insider Transactions at Stelrad Group

In other news, insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 7,015 shares of Stelrad Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,031.45 ($12,962.20). Company insiders own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stelrad Group

Stelrad is a leading specialist manufacturer and distributor of steel panel radiators in the UK, Europe and Turkey, selling an extensive range of standard and premium steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators and other steel “column” radiators.

