Strategic Equity Management Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Equity Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

