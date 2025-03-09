Strategic Equity Management Has $957,000 Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 187.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.09% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $96.13 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

