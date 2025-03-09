Strategic Equity Management Purchases 8,226 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Equity Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 343.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,827,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

