Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,421 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.38% of Structure Therapeutics worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of -2.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

