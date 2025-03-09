Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236,027 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.60% of Synopsys worth $467,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $450.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $429.77 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

