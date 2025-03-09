Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $137,900,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $97,078,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,666,000 after acquiring an additional 933,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

