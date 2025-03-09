T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

