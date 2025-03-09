TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) dropped 18.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.
