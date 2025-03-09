Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,210,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,594 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 430,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

