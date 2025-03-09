Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Target by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

TGT opened at $115.11 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

