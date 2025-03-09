Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Acquires $48,972.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

