The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Decreased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.00 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.