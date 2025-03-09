The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Collier Financial purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

