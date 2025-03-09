The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 95,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,284,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 357,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

