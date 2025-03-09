The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot stock opened at $376.66 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

