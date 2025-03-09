The Merchants Trust (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Shares Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

