Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,428 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.