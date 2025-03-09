Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,181 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

