Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,533,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $529.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

