Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Star as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Star by 81.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Star by 123.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Star by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Star by 262.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Star Holdings has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $121.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($7.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

