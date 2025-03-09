Titon (LON:TON) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.08 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 77.50 ($1.00). Titon shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 2,907 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (17.41) (($0.22)) EPS for the quarter. Titon had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 earnings per share for the current year.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

