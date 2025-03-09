Top 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, and deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. These companies often operate in sectors such as telecommunications, semiconductor manufacturing, networking equipment, and related software, and they benefit from the rollout of faster, more efficient wireless networks and the new applications enabled by 5G technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,029,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,427,078. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,725,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average of $165.09. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.94. 21,153,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,042,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $254.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

