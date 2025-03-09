Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,992,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,167,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after buying an additional 526,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 188.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 521,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after buying an additional 302,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,772 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,654 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $74,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,064 shares in the company, valued at $30,220,573.60. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,890.90. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,933. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

