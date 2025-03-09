Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,992,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $925,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

UNP opened at $249.84 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

