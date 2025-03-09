United Community Bank Has $486,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

United Community Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,099,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
