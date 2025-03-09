United Community Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

