United Community Bank Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

United Community Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.7% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,443,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,172,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.