Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 3,180,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,070% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

