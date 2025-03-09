Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

