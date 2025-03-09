Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $264.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

